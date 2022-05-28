Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.08. Bank OZK posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James cut their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 168,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

