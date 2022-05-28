Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) to announce $330.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.11 million to $345.12 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $193.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AHT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 940,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,505. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

