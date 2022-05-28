YUMMY Price Tops $0.0000 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $131,777.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.83 or 0.04701603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00508574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008693 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

