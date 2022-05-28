Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $22,855.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

