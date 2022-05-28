XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,582,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806,409. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

