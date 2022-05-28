Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $28,784.50 or 0.99990645 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.89 billion and $357.22 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,252 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

