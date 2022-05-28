Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Comparison

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Worldline and Paysafe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A Paysafe 1 2 6 0 2.56

Paysafe has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.31%. Given Paysafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Worldline.

Volatility and Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Paysafe -82.69% -50.73% -17.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Paysafe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 1.59 $186.99 million N/A N/A Paysafe $1.49 billion 1.39 -$110.95 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Worldline beats Paysafe on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The company also offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands; and pay-by-bank solution under the Rapid Transfer brand. In addition, it provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. Further, it offers integrated and ecommerce solutions for online merchants and software-integrated merchants within integrated payment capabilities; online toolkit that allows merchants and integrated software vendor to build and scale their online commerce presence; and turn-key payments gateway solution that offers critical connectivity between merchant online sites and payment acceptance and transaction processing providers. Additionally, the company manages and provides various connections to card processing networks, acquiring banks, and transaction processors; and offers gateway connectivity,? shopping cart, tokenization and encryption, fraud and risk management, and support to payment alternatives, as well as provides integrations into eCommerce platforms and multiple alternative payment methods. Paysafe Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

