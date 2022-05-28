Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

