Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

