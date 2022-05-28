Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after acquiring an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

