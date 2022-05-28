Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
