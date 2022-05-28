Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.43. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Workday by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

