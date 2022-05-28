Woodcoin Tops One Day Volume of $142,449.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $33.53 million and $142,449.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00014484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

