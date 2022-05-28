William C. Styslinger III Purchases 83,923 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
