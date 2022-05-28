William C. Styslinger III Purchases 83,923 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

