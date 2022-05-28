WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $2.26

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00007789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

