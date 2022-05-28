West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

