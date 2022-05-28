Wells Fargo & Company Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $301.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $308.00 to $301.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.23.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $305.08 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

