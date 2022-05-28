Wells Fargo & Company Trims Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Target Price to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.