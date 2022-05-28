Wells Fargo & Company Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $514.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $512.00 to $514.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $490.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.73 and a 200-day moving average of $432.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Humana by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

