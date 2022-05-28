Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 117,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

