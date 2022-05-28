Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $580.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $586.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.95.

ANTM opened at $520.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.73. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Anthem by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

