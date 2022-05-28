Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

