Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.