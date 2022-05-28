Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $5,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weis Markets by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE WMK opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.