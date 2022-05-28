Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post ($1.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.91) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Wayfair reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.98) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $59.04. 2,850,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.89.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Wayfair by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Wayfair by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Wayfair by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

