Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $704.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $708.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.79 million. Waters posted sales of $681.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

WAT stock traded up $15.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.06. 412,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

