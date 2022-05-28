Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 161.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £685.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($37,814.14). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

