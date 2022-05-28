Wanchain Price Hits $0.20 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and approximately $866,503.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00078758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00238153 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007958 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

