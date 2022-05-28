Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PVH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

