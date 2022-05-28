Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 415.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
SRPT traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. 788,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $101.24.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.
