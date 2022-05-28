Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 1,913,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,413. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

