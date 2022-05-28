Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 15,576 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 1,681,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

