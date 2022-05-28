Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Hills by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.31. 451,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.