Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 207,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Adicet Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of ACET stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 2,446,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,270. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $470.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

