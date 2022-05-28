Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.81 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

DPZ traded up $10.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

