Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 972.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,032 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Domo worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 805,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,982. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

