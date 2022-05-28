Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 187.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,004,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.