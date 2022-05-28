Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 419,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

