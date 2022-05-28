Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 42,543 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.76.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.35. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

