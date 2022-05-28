Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. 1,427,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

