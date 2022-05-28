Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 6,761 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $40.87. 3,577,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,773. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

