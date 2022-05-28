Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
WBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
About Wallbox (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
