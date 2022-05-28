Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

