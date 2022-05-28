W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,577 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $328,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $490.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.00.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

