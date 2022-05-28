W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will post $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.80 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

NYSE GWW traded up $12.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.