Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 553,275 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,609,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553,275 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 4.66% of The Carlyle Group worth $911,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,465,000 after acquiring an additional 335,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,634. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.