Vox.Finance (VOX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,590.00

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market cap of $78,895.68 and approximately $33,590.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00515427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 98,669 coins and its circulating supply is 70,325 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

