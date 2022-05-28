Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

VNO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,364. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

