Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Update

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $66,029,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $47,443,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $56,347,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $50,184,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

