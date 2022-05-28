Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises about 1.6% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Vontier worth $57,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,698. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

