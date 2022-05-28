Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($64.04) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR VNA opened at €35.57 ($37.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.21. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($64.85). The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

